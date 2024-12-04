Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Crackdown: Zero Tolerance for Anarchy in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urges strict action against anarchy, instructing officials to recover public property damage costs from offenders. Highlighting law and order, he emphasizes preparation for upcoming events and stresses environmental protection. Efficient public complaint resolution and safety measures during religious events are also prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:52 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Crackdown: Zero Tolerance for Anarchy in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated a firm stance against anarchy, instructing officials to spare no effort in holding offenders accountable, especially regarding costs for damaged public property.

During a high-level meeting, Adityanath warned that no district would be allowed to spread unrest. Addressing recent violence incidents, he advocated for stringent action against miscreants and urged authorities to maintain clear roads and prevent encroachments with support from development departments.

Planning for upcoming events, including the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he stressed safety and environmental protection. Additionally, he emphasized resolving public grievances promptly and eliminating issues like chain-snatching and motorcycle stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024