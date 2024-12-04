Yogi Adityanath's Crackdown: Zero Tolerance for Anarchy in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urges strict action against anarchy, instructing officials to recover public property damage costs from offenders. Highlighting law and order, he emphasizes preparation for upcoming events and stresses environmental protection. Efficient public complaint resolution and safety measures during religious events are also prioritized.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated a firm stance against anarchy, instructing officials to spare no effort in holding offenders accountable, especially regarding costs for damaged public property.
During a high-level meeting, Adityanath warned that no district would be allowed to spread unrest. Addressing recent violence incidents, he advocated for stringent action against miscreants and urged authorities to maintain clear roads and prevent encroachments with support from development departments.
Planning for upcoming events, including the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he stressed safety and environmental protection. Additionally, he emphasized resolving public grievances promptly and eliminating issues like chain-snatching and motorcycle stunts.
