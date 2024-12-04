Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over Marian Price's Legal Battle Against Disney's 'Say Nothing'

Marian Price, an alleged IRA veteran, has filed a lawsuit against Disney for depicting her as Jean McConville's killer in the series 'Say Nothing'. Price's lawyers argue the portrayal is unjust and harmful, leading to legal actions for accountability. The series has stirred controversy by using McConville's death in its storyline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:37 IST
Controversy Ignites Over Marian Price's Legal Battle Against Disney's 'Say Nothing'
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marian Price, a well-known figure from Northern Ireland's turbulent history, has launched a legal challenge against entertainment giant Disney. The veteran Irish militant claims she was wrongfully portrayed as the killer of Jean McConville in the streaming series 'Say Nothing.'

The incident, depicted in the series, has sparked significant controversy, centering on McConville, the mother of 10, whose 1972 abduction and murder remains one of Northern Ireland's most infamous cases. Price's solicitors have condemned the allegations as both unjustified and harmful, accusing Disney of prioritizing streaming success over personal reputation.

Despite the backlash, Disney has yet to issue a formal response. Price, notable for her involvement in a 1973 IRA bombing campaign, seeks restitution through the courts, aiming to hold Disney accountable for what she describes as a deeply damaging narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024