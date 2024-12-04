Controversy Ignites Over Marian Price's Legal Battle Against Disney's 'Say Nothing'

Marian Price, a well-known figure from Northern Ireland's turbulent history, has launched a legal challenge against entertainment giant Disney. The veteran Irish militant claims she was wrongfully portrayed as the killer of Jean McConville in the streaming series 'Say Nothing.'

The incident, depicted in the series, has sparked significant controversy, centering on McConville, the mother of 10, whose 1972 abduction and murder remains one of Northern Ireland's most infamous cases. Price's solicitors have condemned the allegations as both unjustified and harmful, accusing Disney of prioritizing streaming success over personal reputation.

Despite the backlash, Disney has yet to issue a formal response. Price, notable for her involvement in a 1973 IRA bombing campaign, seeks restitution through the courts, aiming to hold Disney accountable for what she describes as a deeply damaging narrative.

