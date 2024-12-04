Escalation in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

The conflict in the Gaza Strip has intensified, as Israeli tanks advanced into northern Khan Younis and airstrikes resulted in at least 47 fatalities. The escalation followed rocket launches by Palestinian militants, prompting Israeli forces to issue new evacuation orders, further displacing Gaza's inhabitants.

In Al-Mawasi, a supposed humanitarian refuge, an Israeli airstrike struck a tent camp, killing 17 and wounding others. Additional strikes in Gaza City targeted residential areas, causing numerous casualties and complicating rescue efforts. Medics reported that central Gaza saw airstrikes killing 11 people, including children and a medic, near a bakery.

The Israeli military's claims of targeting Hamas fighters contrast with reports from Palestinian officials, accentuating the grave humanitarian crisis. As hostilities persist in Gaza, last week's ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon offers no respite, illuminating the ongoing plight of 2.3 million residents trapped within a war-torn enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)