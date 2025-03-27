Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

In the latest developments from Gaza, a prominent Hamas figure, Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. The Hamas-affiliated media reported that the airstrike also injured several individuals.

This incident adds to the growing list of casualties in the ongoing conflict, which saw Israel resuming military operations after a brief ceasefire was breached. Earlier this week, other key figures from Hamas' political office, including Ismail Barhoum and Salah al-Bardaweel, were also killed in targeted strikes.

Since the conflict's resurgence, the death toll has surpassed 830, with a significant number of casualties being children and women. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire have faced hurdles as Israel and Hamas blame each other for undermining the truce. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened further actions unless all hostages held by Hamas are released.

(With inputs from agencies.)