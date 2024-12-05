Crisis in Georgia: Political Unrest and EU Talks Suspension Sparks Protests
The leader of Georgia's main opposition party has been detained amid ongoing protests against the government's decision to suspend EU talks. Riot police have clashed with demonstrators, detaining opposition figures and drawing international criticism. Pro-EU sentiment remains strong, as the political crisis deepens and accusations of authoritarianism rise.
The leader of Georgia's main opposition party was detained by police in Tbilisi, according to his party, after being knocked unconscious. This high-profile arrest adds to a series of similar incidents amid protests over a halt in EU membership talks.
Video footage released by the Coalition for Change shows Nika Gvaramia, the party leader and former media manager, being carried away by police. Allegations of assault during his detention remain unverified. In conjunction with Gvaramia's arrest, other opposition figures, including Aleko Elisashvili and youth protest leaders, were also detained.
Amid thousands of pro-EU protesters confronting riot police using water cannons, the government persists in accusing demonstrators of revolutionary plots reminiscent of Ukraine's 2014 Maidan protests. The political turmoil has sparked international reactions, with critics accusing the Georgian government of veering towards authoritarianism and pro-Russian policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
