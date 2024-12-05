Trump's Envoy Revives Gaza Peace Talks with Key Middle East Players

In a strategic move to kick-start peace initiatives in the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, the incoming envoy appointed by Donald Trump, has embarked on diplomatic missions to Qatar and Israel. These efforts aim to establish a Gaza ceasefire and secure the release of hostages before Trump's presidency commences on January 20.

Witkoff's meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani mark Qatar's return as a key mediator, following a temporary suspension last month. The Gulf nation has been instrumental, alongside the U.S. and Egypt, in facilitating indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

There are plans for another round of discussions in Doha, with expectations for Hamas negotiators to reconvene shortly. Witkoff's appointments underscore Trump's diplomatic efforts to stabilize Gaza and the broader region, with pressure mounting to resolve the longstanding hostilities before the upcoming presidential transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)