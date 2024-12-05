Left Menu

Trump's Envoy Revives Gaza Peace Talks with Key Middle East Players

Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has visited Qatar and Israel to advance negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release. Meetings with key leaders indicate a renewed push for peace before Trump's inauguration, with Qatar resuming its mediator role in talks with Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:51 IST
In a strategic move to kick-start peace initiatives in the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, the incoming envoy appointed by Donald Trump, has embarked on diplomatic missions to Qatar and Israel. These efforts aim to establish a Gaza ceasefire and secure the release of hostages before Trump's presidency commences on January 20.

Witkoff's meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani mark Qatar's return as a key mediator, following a temporary suspension last month. The Gulf nation has been instrumental, alongside the U.S. and Egypt, in facilitating indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

There are plans for another round of discussions in Doha, with expectations for Hamas negotiators to reconvene shortly. Witkoff's appointments underscore Trump's diplomatic efforts to stabilize Gaza and the broader region, with pressure mounting to resolve the longstanding hostilities before the upcoming presidential transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

