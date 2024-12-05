U.S. Criticizes South Korean Martial Law Decision

In a critical statement on Wednesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed strong disapproval over South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent proclamation of martial law. Campbell labeled the decision as 'badly misjudged' and intrinsically 'illegitimate' during his remarks.

The unexpected move by President Yoon caught many off guard, including key U.S. officials. When questioned at the Aspen Strategy Forum about a potential intelligence lapse, Campbell revealed that the declaration came as a surprise even to South Korea-based U.S. interlocutors.

He emphasized that the developments had alarmed most of the U.S. diplomatic community in South Korea, showcasing a significant oversight in anticipating actions by a crucial ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)