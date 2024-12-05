New Legislation Pushes for Family Unity in U.S. Immigration System

On Wednesday, Democratic Senators Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth introduced transformative legislation designed to overhaul family immigration in the United States. Dubbed the Reuniting Families Act, the bill seeks to address longstanding issues within the system by reducing backlogs and raising immigration caps to benefit countries like India and China.

Central to the bill is the push to promote family unity by easing restrictions and expediting the visa process under various programs, including the Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act. By aiming to recapture unused visas and exempt close relatives from visa caps, the legislation champions bringing families together.

Hirono and Duckworth stress the urgent need for comprehensive reform that supports immigration equality, including provisions for LGBTQ+ families. The Reuniting Families Act emerges as a pivotal effort to end decades-long backlogs and restore the integrity of America's family-based immigration system.

