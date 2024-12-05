NIA Intensifies Search in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across 16 locations in Karnataka related to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru was killed by alleged members of the Popular Front of India in July 2022. NIA took over the probe in August 2022 and filed charges in January 2023.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out operations at 16 places across Karnataka on Thursday. These searches are tied to the investigation into the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, according to official sources.
Praveen Nettaru, an executive committee member of the BJP Yuva Morcha at the district level, was brutally murdered by two attackers on motorcycles in Bellare village in the Dakshina Kannada district, supposedly by individuals linked to the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The crime occurred in July 2022, sparking widespread outrage.
The NIA assumed responsibility for the investigation from local law enforcement on August 4, 2022. In a significant step, the agency filed a charge sheet against 21 accused individuals in January 2023 as part of its ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP vs Congress Showdown
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Batoge toh Katoge' Slogan as Unconstitutional
High-Stakes Battle in Kedarnath: BJP and Congress Clash in Critical Bypoll
Maharashtra Votes: BJP Leader Rallies Voters Amid High Stakes Elections
BJP Anticipates Victory in Jharkhand Elections Amid Fierce Competition