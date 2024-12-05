Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Search in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches across 16 locations in Karnataka related to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru. Nettaru was killed by alleged members of the Popular Front of India in July 2022. NIA took over the probe in August 2022 and filed charges in January 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:14 IST
NIA Intensifies Search in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out operations at 16 places across Karnataka on Thursday. These searches are tied to the investigation into the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, according to official sources.

Praveen Nettaru, an executive committee member of the BJP Yuva Morcha at the district level, was brutally murdered by two attackers on motorcycles in Bellare village in the Dakshina Kannada district, supposedly by individuals linked to the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The crime occurred in July 2022, sparking widespread outrage.

The NIA assumed responsibility for the investigation from local law enforcement on August 4, 2022. In a significant step, the agency filed a charge sheet against 21 accused individuals in January 2023 as part of its ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024