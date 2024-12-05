Australia and NZ Ministers to Discuss Regional Security, Defence Cooperation, and Global Instability

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters, alongside Defence Minister Judith Collins, will host the second Australia and New Zealand Foreign and Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ANZMIN) in Auckland tomorrow, continuing a vital dialogue on shared foreign policy and security priorities.

The ANZMIN serves as an essential forum to strengthen the already close alliance between Australia and New Zealand, focusing on key areas such as foreign policy, security, and defence cooperation. The inaugural meeting was held in Melbourne in February, where Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong joined Mr. Peters and Ms. Collins.

Mr. Peters emphasized the increasing importance of this partnership in safeguarding the two nations' national interests. “The closeness of our two nations has never been more important, particularly as we face an increasingly divided and unstable world,” he said. “There is no greater partner for New Zealand than Australia, our closest friend and only formal ally.”

Focusing on Regional and Global Security Challenges

Ms Collins highlighted that the meeting comes at a critical time, with growing instability in the Indo-Pacific region and ongoing global conflicts. “This meeting provides an excellent opportunity to deepen our cooperation on the challenges facing our region and beyond,” she said. “Building on our shared history and strong base, we are aiming to integrate our defence forces to meet the regional challenges effectively.”

The ministers plan to discuss a range of strategic issues, including joint efforts in the Pacific, responding to the instability in the Indo-Pacific, and international conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas situation.

Ongoing Defence Cooperation

The discussions are expected to focus heavily on further enhancing defence collaboration, with both nations aiming to develop a more integrated Anzac force. This goal is in response to the changing security dynamics in the region and the evolving challenges posed by international conflicts.

Mr. Peters and Ms. Collins will also hold separate bilateral meetings with their Australian counterparts to continue working on shared defence and foreign policy goals.

This meeting is seen as a critical step in reinforcing the longstanding partnership between New Zealand and Australia, ensuring both nations remain prepared to tackle emerging global and regional challenges together.