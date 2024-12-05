Sambhal Violence: Posters of 400 Involved to Be Displayed
The Sambhal administration announced plans to display posters of those involved in the November 24 violence concerning a mosque survey. Over 400 suspects have been identified, with 32 arrested. A peace committee meeting will decide on the poster's specifics, excluding those already detained.
The Sambhal administration has revealed its strategy to display posters of individuals involved in the November 24 disturbances associated with a mosque survey.
District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that more than 400 people have been identified, and 32 have been arrested correlating to the incident.
A peace committee meeting will be convened to deliberate on the poster specifics, which will exclude those already apprehended.
