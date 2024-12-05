Left Menu

Sambhal Violence: Posters of 400 Involved to Be Displayed

The Sambhal administration announced plans to display posters of those involved in the November 24 violence concerning a mosque survey. Over 400 suspects have been identified, with 32 arrested. A peace committee meeting will decide on the poster's specifics, excluding those already detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sambhal administration has revealed its strategy to display posters of individuals involved in the November 24 disturbances associated with a mosque survey.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that more than 400 people have been identified, and 32 have been arrested correlating to the incident.

A peace committee meeting will be convened to deliberate on the poster specifics, which will exclude those already apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

