Sambhal Violence: Posters of 400 Involved to Be Displayed

The Sambhal administration has revealed its strategy to display posters of individuals involved in the November 24 disturbances associated with a mosque survey.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that more than 400 people have been identified, and 32 have been arrested correlating to the incident.

A peace committee meeting will be convened to deliberate on the poster specifics, which will exclude those already apprehended.

