Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is set to confront outgoing U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken concerning the war in Ukraine at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Malta. This pivotal gathering will mainly focus on Ukraine, alongside finalizing last-minute agreements regarding staff positions in the often contentious organization.

The summit, attended by representatives from 57 countries across North America, Europe, and Central Asia, is occurring against the backdrop of President-elect Donald Trump's return. With his advisers suggesting plans that could concede parts of Ukraine to Russia, this development has cast an additional shadow over the proceedings. While Western nations reaffirm their support for Ukraine, Russia is poised to continue its critique of the OSCE.

This marks Lavrov's first EU visit since Russia's expansive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Historically, the OSCE served as a platform for East-West dialogue during the Cold War. However, Russia's frequent use of its effective veto power in recent years has stymied many organizational decisions. Curiously, this year's budget impasse involves Armenia and Azerbaijan over their Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, although Turkey's Feridun Sinirlioglu is set to assume one of the OSCE's senior roles.

