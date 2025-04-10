Iran and Armenia Conduct Joint Military Drills Amid Regional Tensions
Iran and Armenia have completed joint military exercises along their border amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program and Armenia's longstanding conflict with Azerbaijan. The drills, focused on counter-terrorism, underscore the strategic importance of the 44 km frontier shared by the two nations.
Iran and Armenia concluded two days of joint military exercises on Thursday along their shared border. These maneuvers come amidst intensifying tensions surrounding Iran's nuclear agenda and Armenia's conflicts with Azerbaijan. The drills involved special forces from both nations practicing counter-terrorism tactics.
The Armenian Defense Ministry announced these exercises aimed to enhance border security in response to hypothetical terrorist threats at checkpoints. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards viewed these exercises as a movement to consolidate border security based on mutual interests.
Despite recent western inclinations, Armenia maintains a strong relationship with Iran. This is pivotal as Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey remain closed, enhancing the strategic significance of its stretch with Iran. The border area is also central to Armenia's tensions with Azerbaijan, as peace treaty discussions continue with hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
