Supreme Court Quashes Defamation Case Against Minister L Murugan

The Supreme Court delivered a significant ruling in favor of Union Minister L Murugan, quashing the criminal defamation proceedings initiated by the Murasoli Trust over comments made in December 2020.

The decision from Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan came after Murugan clarified he had no intention to defame the Trust. The Trust's legal representation acknowledged this clarification and chose not to pursue the case further.

This outcome overturned the Madras High Court's earlier decision to allow the defamation case to proceed, reaffirming the high threshold required for public figures in dealing with criticism and alleged defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)