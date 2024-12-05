Karnataka's Political Scandal: A Deep Dive into the MUDA Land Allotment Controversy

The legal storm surrounding Karnataka's political arena intensified as the High Court issued notices regarding a contentious investigation into allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This probe, stemming from the alleged improper allotment of 14 prime real estate sites by MUDA to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, has escalated political tensions.

On October 24, the Chief Minister filed an appeal challenging a single judge's directive that upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's nod for a detailed inquiry into the case. The divisive issue, rooted in accusations of illegal allotments, involves high-profile figures and has initiated multiple legal proceedings, spotlighting the alleged discrepancies.

The situation further erupted when a Special Court directed a Lokayukta police inquiry, followed by an Enforcement Directorate case on alleged breaches. As Parvathi penned her request to revoke the controversial site allotment, claiming no legal title, the political repercussions continue to resonate across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)