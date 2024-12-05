Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Scandal: A Deep Dive into the MUDA Land Allotment Controversy

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of Karnataka is embroiled in controversy over the illegal allotment of 14 sites by MUDA to his wife, Parvathi. Despite seeking a legal challenge against the investigation approved by the Governor, the High Court upheld the decision, prompting further legal proceedings and inquiries by the Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The legal storm surrounding Karnataka's political arena intensified as the High Court issued notices regarding a contentious investigation into allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This probe, stemming from the alleged improper allotment of 14 prime real estate sites by MUDA to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, has escalated political tensions.

On October 24, the Chief Minister filed an appeal challenging a single judge's directive that upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's nod for a detailed inquiry into the case. The divisive issue, rooted in accusations of illegal allotments, involves high-profile figures and has initiated multiple legal proceedings, spotlighting the alleged discrepancies.

The situation further erupted when a Special Court directed a Lokayukta police inquiry, followed by an Enforcement Directorate case on alleged breaches. As Parvathi penned her request to revoke the controversial site allotment, claiming no legal title, the political repercussions continue to resonate across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

