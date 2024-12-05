Controversy Erupts in TDI Society Over Property Sale
In TDI society, protests ignited following the sale of a house by Dr. Ashok Bajaj to Dr. Ikra Chaudhary, a Muslim. Protesters voiced concerns over demographic changes, fearing community disturbances. Officials are engaging with parties for a peaceful resolution.
Protests have erupted in the upscale TDI society after a resident, Dr. Ashok Bajaj, sold his property to a Muslim doctor, Dr. Ikra Chaudhary. The move has triggered unrest among society members.
Demonstrators gathered at the colony gate with banners demanding the reversal of the sale. They expressed concerns that the transaction could alter the social fabric of the predominantly Hindu community.
TDI City Society's chairman, Amit Verma, joined the protests, citing fears of demographic shifts. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh has taken steps to mediate an amicable solution.
