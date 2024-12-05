Diplomatic Tension: Azerbaijan Clashes with The West Over Human Rights

Tensions have flared between Azerbaijan and Western diplomats over allegations of judicial interference, with calls from U.S. and European officials for Azerbaijan to release detained human rights activists. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry swiftly condemned these calls, labeling them as attempts to undermine the nation's independent judicial system.

U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby criticized Azerbaijan's rights record, urging the release of individuals described as "people fighting for human rights." His remarks echoed similar statements from British, Swiss, and EU representatives, following criticisms of Azerbaijan's rights record amid a UN climate change conference hosted in the country.

The tensions have been compounded by the recent detention of veteran human rights advocate Rufat Safarov. His arrest drew concern from the U.S. State Department, which called on Azerbaijan to cease its crackdown on civil society. Safarov's lawyer has announced plans to appeal his pre-trial detention on fraud and hooliganism charges.

