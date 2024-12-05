Supreme Court Dismisses AIADMK Defamation Plea

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, declined to entertain a plea filed by AIADMK advocates wing joint secretary M Babu Murugavel, challenging a ruling that quashed a defamation complaint against Tamil Nadu assembly speaker M Appavu.

A bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S V N Bhatti chose not to interfere with the Madras High Court's decision dated October 25, 2023, which dismissed the defamation case.

The complaint alleged that Appavu, during a speech at a book release event in November 2023, suggested that 40 AIADMK MLAs were ready to defect to DMK, affecting the party's reputation. However, the court concluded that the alleged statements did not warrant legal action against Appavu.

(With inputs from agencies.)