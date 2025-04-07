Madras High Court Grants Kunal Kamra Extended Interim Protection Amid Comedy Controversy

The Madras High Court has extended interim protection from arrest for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra until April 17. Kamra sought anticipatory bail after receiving threats over his satirical performance in Mumbai, where he allegedly targeted Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde through a parody song.

The parody of a Bollywood song sparked multiple FIRs against Kamra, leading to backlash from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena-affiliated youth group, Yuva Sena, which vandalized the Habitat Studio venue. Kamra, known for his previous entanglements with the BJP-led government, stated he will cooperate with authorities but refuses to apologize.

Defending his right to free speech, Kamra's legal team argues his acts fall under protected speech under Article 19 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear Kamra's petition to quash the FIR, with judges to consider constitutional implications on freedom of expression and Kamra's right to life.

