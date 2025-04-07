Left Menu

Madras High Court Grants Kunal Kamra Extended Interim Protection Amid Comedy Controversy

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra gained extended immunity from arrest, ordered by the Madras High Court until April 17th. The comedian faces multiple FIRs in response to a parody song targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra maintains his commitment to free speech amid ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:01 IST
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra (Photo/X@kunalkamra88). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has extended interim protection from arrest for stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra until April 17. Kamra sought anticipatory bail after receiving threats over his satirical performance in Mumbai, where he allegedly targeted Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde through a parody song.

The parody of a Bollywood song sparked multiple FIRs against Kamra, leading to backlash from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena-affiliated youth group, Yuva Sena, which vandalized the Habitat Studio venue. Kamra, known for his previous entanglements with the BJP-led government, stated he will cooperate with authorities but refuses to apologize.

Defending his right to free speech, Kamra's legal team argues his acts fall under protected speech under Article 19 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear Kamra's petition to quash the FIR, with judges to consider constitutional implications on freedom of expression and Kamra's right to life.

