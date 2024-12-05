Supreme Court Overturns High Court Order on Manipur Rape Convict Hunt

In a significant judicial reversal, the Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a prior mandate from the Manipur High Court that tasked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with finding a fugitive rape convict.

After reviewing the circumstances, Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh acknowledged the CBI's concerns and criticized the high court's directive as redundant. Their decision acknowledged the state's special team efforts in tracking the offender, urging sustained state pursuit and recommending central support if needed.

The high-profile case involved convict Timothy L Changsang, accused of assaulting 14 minors. Despite the challenge from Manipur's High Court, the Supreme Court ruling ensures no duplication of efforts as the hunt for justice continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)