U.S. Boosts Vietnam's Maritime Defense with $12.5M Aid
The United States is providing Vietnam with $12.5 million to improve its maritime law enforcement and tackle illegal fishing. This assistance comprises support for law enforcement, donation of boats, and development of training facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States has pledged $12.5 million to bolster Vietnam's maritime defense capabilities, with a focus on law enforcement and illegal fishing prevention.
The financial package aims to equip Vietnamese maritime law enforcement agencies with essential resources, including the donation of small boats.
The initiative also targets the creation of training facilities, ensuring that Vietnam enhances its capability to protect its maritime interests effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement