Drug Network Bust: Police Nab Four, Including Three Women
Police arrested four alleged drug peddlers, including three women, in a crackdown on Thursday. The operation led to the seizure of 40.5 grams of heroin and sharp-edged weapons in Bishnah. The suspects, now facing drug and arms charges, are believed to be part of a youth-targeting network.
In a significant crackdown, police arrested four individuals, including three women, suspected to be drug peddlers, on Thursday. The raid resulted in the seizure of 40.5 grams of heroin and some sharp-edged weapons, according to official reports.
The detainees, identified as Parveen Kumar alias “Pinna”, Rekha Kumari alias “Kajal”, Jyoti Bala alias “Ramta”, and Rashmi Langeh, are residents of village Chorli, Bishnah. They were apprehended following a tip-off, a police officer disclosed.
Local authorities believe the accused were part of a larger network distributing drugs among local youth. A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at Bishnah police station. Officials emphasized their commitment to tackling drug-related issues and encouraged public cooperation in reporting any suspicious activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
