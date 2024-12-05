Punjab Police Busts Major Drug Smuggling Operation

The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a significant drug smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing 5 kg of heroin along with Rs 4.45 lakh in drug money, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested individuals, identified as Husanpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh alias Manna, and Maninder Singh, are all residents of Amritsar. A tip-off alerted police about a heroin consignment dropped by Pakistani smugglers via drones.

The smugglers were apprehended on the Amritsar-Attari road during a coordinated sting operation, where the police also impounded their two-wheelers. Investigations are ongoing to identify the Pakistani handlers involved in the network.

