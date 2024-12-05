Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Major Drug Smuggling Operation

The Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing arrested three drug smugglers in Amritsar, recovering 5 kg of heroin and Rs 4.45 lakh in drug money. The arrested trio, residents of Amritsar, received heroin from Pakistani smugglers via drones. A police team intercepted them during a planned delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:06 IST
Punjab Police Busts Major Drug Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Counter Intelligence wing of Punjab Police has successfully dismantled a significant drug smuggling operation, arresting three individuals and seizing 5 kg of heroin along with Rs 4.45 lakh in drug money, according to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested individuals, identified as Husanpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh alias Manna, and Maninder Singh, are all residents of Amritsar. A tip-off alerted police about a heroin consignment dropped by Pakistani smugglers via drones.

The smugglers were apprehended on the Amritsar-Attari road during a coordinated sting operation, where the police also impounded their two-wheelers. Investigations are ongoing to identify the Pakistani handlers involved in the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024