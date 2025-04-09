Left Menu

Blade Assault Shocks Delhi: 19-Year-Old Attacked Over Refusal for Drug Money

A 19-year-old in Delhi was viciously attacked with a blade by a man demanding money for drugs. The assailant, Kamal, has been arrested. Previously implicated in multiple crimes, Kamal admitted to the attack, uncovering an unsettling pattern of violent offenses. The incident has spurred a further police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:19 IST
Blade Assault Shocks Delhi: 19-Year-Old Attacked Over Refusal for Drug Money
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old man, Kamal, for a brutal attack on a teenager after his demand for drug money was refused.

The incident took place when Kamal slashed 19-year-old Ankit's face with a blade at around 8:30 pm. The attack resulted in grievous injuries that required medical attention.

Following an FIR for attempted murder, police set a trap and captured Kamal on April 7. Kamal, a drug addict with a history of criminal activities, admitted to the crime, revealing his previous arrests for robbery and drug offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025