Blade Assault Shocks Delhi: 19-Year-Old Attacked Over Refusal for Drug Money
A 19-year-old in Delhi was viciously attacked with a blade by a man demanding money for drugs. The assailant, Kamal, has been arrested. Previously implicated in multiple crimes, Kamal admitted to the attack, uncovering an unsettling pattern of violent offenses. The incident has spurred a further police investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old man, Kamal, for a brutal attack on a teenager after his demand for drug money was refused.
The incident took place when Kamal slashed 19-year-old Ankit's face with a blade at around 8:30 pm. The attack resulted in grievous injuries that required medical attention.
Following an FIR for attempted murder, police set a trap and captured Kamal on April 7. Kamal, a drug addict with a history of criminal activities, admitted to the crime, revealing his previous arrests for robbery and drug offences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement