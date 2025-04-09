Blade Assault Shocks Delhi: 19-Year-Old Attacked Over Refusal for Drug Money

Delhi Police have apprehended a 24-year-old man, Kamal, for a brutal attack on a teenager after his demand for drug money was refused.

The incident took place when Kamal slashed 19-year-old Ankit's face with a blade at around 8:30 pm. The attack resulted in grievous injuries that required medical attention.

Following an FIR for attempted murder, police set a trap and captured Kamal on April 7. Kamal, a drug addict with a history of criminal activities, admitted to the crime, revealing his previous arrests for robbery and drug offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)