Imran Khan Indicted in GHQ Attack Case

In a significant legal development, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been officially indicted in Pakistan as part of the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case. Alongside several leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him during a hearing in Rawalpindi's anti-terrorism court.

The case stems from the events of May 9, 2023, when violent protests erupted following Khan's arrest over a separate accountability case. Supporters targeted key military sites, including Rawalpindi's Army headquarters, marking an unprecedented attack on the nation's military establishments.

Amid heightened security, Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the indictment at Adiala Jail, where Khan has been held since last year. Up to 60 accused faced charges on Thursday, with other prominent figures such as former interior minister Sheikh Rashid also implicated. The court proceedings are set to continue with trials scheduled to start on December 10.

