Supreme Court Demands Immediate Payment for Delhi's Construction Workers
The Supreme Court criticizes the Delhi government for not fully paying construction workers affected by pollution-control measures. It demands the immediate release of the remaining subsistence allowance and questions the number of workers registered for assistance, calling for an urgent meeting of workers' unions.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a stern reprimand to the Delhi government for failing to distribute the full subsistence allowance to construction workers idled by pollution-related restrictions.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih interrogated Delhi's chief secretary, questioning why only Rs 2,000 of the promised Rs 8,000 was given to each of the 90,693 registered workers. The court insisted on immediate payment of the remaining amount, emphasizing the welfare obligations of the state. The failure to comply may result in contempt proceedings, the bench warned.
The chief secretary cited procedural verification for the delay, but the court dismissed the explanation, pushing for swift action. It called for widespread outreach to unregistered workers and instructed a meeting of workers' unions to facilitate registration. Similar directives were extended to affected regions in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.
