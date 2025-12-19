Left Menu

The Air Pollution Death Debate: Fact vs. Denial

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala accused the government of denying evidence of deaths caused by air pollution during a Parliamentary session. Despite government claims, Health Ministry advisories indicate 1.7 million annual air pollution-related deaths. Surjewala emphasizes the need for government accountability and transparent data on this pressing issue.

Updated: 19-12-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Parliamentary session, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala openly criticized the government for concealing information regarding deaths attributed to air pollution in India.

Surjewala accused the administration of misleading the public by denying air pollution as a direct cause of death, contrary to Health Ministry advisories acknowledging 1.7 million such fatalities annually.

The Congress leader demanded governmental accountability and the release of accurate data, questioning the denial of air pollution's lethal impact amidst rising health advisories and emergency measures being implemented nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

