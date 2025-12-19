The Air Pollution Death Debate: Fact vs. Denial

In a recent Parliamentary session, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala openly criticized the government for concealing information regarding deaths attributed to air pollution in India.

Surjewala accused the administration of misleading the public by denying air pollution as a direct cause of death, contrary to Health Ministry advisories acknowledging 1.7 million such fatalities annually.

The Congress leader demanded governmental accountability and the release of accurate data, questioning the denial of air pollution's lethal impact amidst rising health advisories and emergency measures being implemented nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)