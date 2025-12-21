Delhi's Bold Move: Expanding Metro to Combat Air Pollution

The Delhi government has significantly increased its transport budget by nearly 60% for the 2025-26 fiscal year, now totaling Rs 9,110 crore. This move aims to expand the Delhi Metro and address the critical issue of air pollution, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Sunday.

With provisions made for the seamless progress of ongoing and new Metro projects, the government is also resolving pending liabilities from previous administrations. Gupta emphasized that an efficient public transport network is crucial for reducing the needs for private vehicles, thus lowering pollution levels.

By aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Net Zero Emission' goal, the initiative raises the Metro projects' budget from about Rs 500 crore last year to a substantial Rs 2,929 crore in 2025-26. According to Gupta, the comprehensive Metro expansion plan ensures sustainable, eco-friendly transport and cleaner air for future generations.

