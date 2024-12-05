Left Menu

CBI Expands Multidisciplinary Officer Induction Rules

The Centre has updated rules to increase officers from non-police services for 122 superintendent posts in the CBI. This move aims to enhance the agency's multidisciplinary capabilities. Half of these posts will now be filled by officers on deputation from various government services, with specific limitations regarding origin and tenure.

In a significant development, the Centre has announced revised induction rules for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), aiming to bolster its multidisciplinary reach. The new regulations increase the number of officers drawn from non-police services for the superintendent of police posts, from 15 to 18.

The CBI will now fill half of its superintendent postings via deputation from services including Indian Police Service, All India Services, and other central and state organizations, enabling a broader comprehension of financial complexities, according to an official statement.

These adjustments allow for enhanced integration of expertise from various sectors, with detailed provisions on age limits and tenure, aiming for a maximum deputation span of four years and closing the application window at age 56.

(With inputs from agencies.)

