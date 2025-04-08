Left Menu

UP Government Boosts Allowance for PRD Personnel

The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the daily duty allowance for Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel from Rs 395 to Rs 500, effective April 1, 2025. This decision, made by the cabinet and announced by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, benefits 34,092 PRD members, enhancing their monthly earnings significantly.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Tuesday a hike in the daily duty allowance for Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) personnel, increasing their pay from Rs 395 to Rs 500 per day. The decision was greenlit during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna detailed the changes, highlighting the increment of Rs 105 per day, which translates to a potential monthly increase of Rs 3,150 for PRD personnel who meet full attendance of 30 days. The change is scheduled to be effective from April 1, 2025.

The raise, expected to benefit 34,092 personnel statewide, forms part of the government's wider initiative to reinforce auxiliary security contingents and honor their dedication to public safety. This action will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 75.87 crore. PRD plays a crucial role in maintaining public peace across Uttar Pradesh.

