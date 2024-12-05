Left Menu

Outrage Over Schoolboy's Death Spurs Investigation

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has initiated a magisterial probe following the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in a private school. The incident has sparked outrage among locals and parents, with calls for a thorough investigation. Law and order issues in Delhi have been highlighted amidst rising crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy at a Vasant Vihar private school, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has mandated a magisterial probe, demanding a preliminary report within three days.

Atishi visited the bereaved family, assuring them of comprehensive support and a detailed investigation into the incident.

The boy's death, following an altercation at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, has intensified scrutiny on student safety in Delhi's schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

