Outrage Over Schoolboy's Death Spurs Investigation

In response to the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy at a Vasant Vihar private school, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has mandated a magisterial probe, demanding a preliminary report within three days.

Atishi visited the bereaved family, assuring them of comprehensive support and a detailed investigation into the incident.

The boy's death, following an altercation at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, has intensified scrutiny on student safety in Delhi's schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)