Outrage Over Schoolboy's Death Spurs Investigation
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has initiated a magisterial probe following the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy in a private school. The incident has sparked outrage among locals and parents, with calls for a thorough investigation. Law and order issues in Delhi have been highlighted amidst rising crime rates.
In response to the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy at a Vasant Vihar private school, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has mandated a magisterial probe, demanding a preliminary report within three days.
Atishi visited the bereaved family, assuring them of comprehensive support and a detailed investigation into the incident.
The boy's death, following an altercation at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, has intensified scrutiny on student safety in Delhi's schools.
