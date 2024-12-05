Pakistan Army's Call to Counter Disinformation

Pakistan's top military officials have expressed alarm over a surge of misinformation and propaganda directed at the armed forces, calling on the government to enact stringent laws to curb hate speech proliferating under the guise of free speech.

This call was made at the 84th Formation Commanders' Conference chaired by Army Chief General Asim Munir. The meeting addressed the current security environment, assessing the army's operational preparedness for both traditional and evolving threats, as outlined by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The conference reaffirmed the army's pledge to national defense against internal and external threats, while urging cooperative engagements with neighboring Afghanistan to prevent terrorist activities from spilling over the border. The forum also committed to supporting developmental initiatives in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)