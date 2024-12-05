New York Mystery: The Killing of UnitedHealth Executive Brian Thompson

Early Wednesday morning, New York City was shaken by the shocking murder of a corporate giant. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, leaving both the corporate world and law enforcement searching for answers.

The chilling attack occurred around 6:45 a.m. ET, when Thompson was ambushed while heading towards a Hilton hotel. Surveillance footage reveals the gunman approached Thompson from behind, shooting him in the back. As Thompson staggered, the suspect fired again, finally fleeing on a bike into Central Park.

Brian Thompson, hailing from Maple Grove, Minnesota, was in New York for a company conference. Loved ones remember him as a dedicated professional and compassionate individual. Amid ongoing investigations, authorities have hinted at possible threats Thompson faced, though motives remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)