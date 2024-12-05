Left Menu

New York Mystery: The Killing of UnitedHealth Executive Brian Thompson

UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel. The shooter, whose identity remains unknown, fled the scene on a bike towards Central Park. Police continue to investigate the motive and seek the suspect, amid unverified threats linked to Thompson's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:32 IST
New York Mystery: The Killing of UnitedHealth Executive Brian Thompson
Brian Thompson

Early Wednesday morning, New York City was shaken by the shocking murder of a corporate giant. UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, leaving both the corporate world and law enforcement searching for answers.

The chilling attack occurred around 6:45 a.m. ET, when Thompson was ambushed while heading towards a Hilton hotel. Surveillance footage reveals the gunman approached Thompson from behind, shooting him in the back. As Thompson staggered, the suspect fired again, finally fleeing on a bike into Central Park.

Brian Thompson, hailing from Maple Grove, Minnesota, was in New York for a company conference. Loved ones remember him as a dedicated professional and compassionate individual. Amid ongoing investigations, authorities have hinted at possible threats Thompson faced, though motives remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024