Dark Descent: The Case of a Delhi Tragedy

In a shocking turn of events, 20-year-old Arjun Tanwar has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents and sister at their residence in South Delhi. Delhi Police sources revealed that Tanwar searched online for murder techniques prior to carrying out the crime.

Authorities have seized blood-stained clothes and an army-style knife believed to be the murder weapon, along with electronic devices including Tanwar's mobile phone and laptop. They are also considering conducting a psycho-analysis test to evaluate his psychological condition.

On Thursday, Tanwar was presented in court and placed in a three-day police custody for further interrogation. The police are thoroughly investigating the motive and have already gathered crucial evidence to piece together the sequence of this horrendous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)