Dark Descent: The Case of a Delhi Tragedy

Arjun Tanwar, a 20-year-old student, was arrested for the murder of his family in Delhi. Investigations reveal he researched murder methods online before the crime. Police have recovered key evidence and are considering a psycho-analysis test to assess Tanwar's mental state at the time of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, 20-year-old Arjun Tanwar has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents and sister at their residence in South Delhi. Delhi Police sources revealed that Tanwar searched online for murder techniques prior to carrying out the crime.

Authorities have seized blood-stained clothes and an army-style knife believed to be the murder weapon, along with electronic devices including Tanwar's mobile phone and laptop. They are also considering conducting a psycho-analysis test to evaluate his psychological condition.

On Thursday, Tanwar was presented in court and placed in a three-day police custody for further interrogation. The police are thoroughly investigating the motive and have already gathered crucial evidence to piece together the sequence of this horrendous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

