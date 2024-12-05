Left Menu

Rebel Triumph: Syrian Insurgents Capture Key City of Hama

Syrian rebels have taken control of the strategic city of Hama, marking a significant victory in their rapid advance across northern Syria. This swift capture represents a major setback for President Assad, as it disrupts the balance of power and marks a turning point in the long-standing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:26 IST
Rebel Triumph: Syrian Insurgents Capture Key City of Hama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Syrian rebels have seized control of the city of Hama, marking a pivotal victory after breaking through longstanding frontlines. The rebels' rapid offensive poses a substantial challenge to President Bashar al-Assad and his allies, shifting the balance of power in the ongoing civil war.

The Syrian army announced it was pulling back from Hama to minimize civilian casualties amid intense clashes, while celebratory gunfire marked the rebels' triumph. Footage showed rebels freeing detainees from a city prison and parading through the streets as they consolidated their victory.

This conquest follows the rebels' capture of Aleppo, as they continue their push south toward Homs, threatening to isolate Damascus from key regions. With Assad's forces suffering setbacks and diminishing support from Russian and Iranian allies, the fall of Hama may signal a transformative phase in the Syrian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024