India Blasts Developed Nations in Landmark Climate Hearing

India criticized developed countries at the ICJ for their historical role in the climate crisis, while urging them to fulfill climate-finance commitments. India emphasized the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities, arguing that developed nations should lead climate efforts, given their technological and economic advantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 00:50 IST
In a significant development at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), India accused developed nations of exacerbating the climate crisis due to their disproportionate carbon emissions. During the hearing, India highlighted the failure of these nations to fulfill climate-finance promises, while pressing developing countries to curb resource use.

The court is currently deliberating on the legal obligations of countries to tackle climate change and the potential repercussions for failing to meet these obligations. India urged the ICJ to refrain from crafting new responsibilities that surpass the existing climate framework.

The case, propelled by Pacific island nations and Vanuatu, could establish a crucial moral and legal precedent. Over the coming weeks, representatives from 98 countries will present their perspectives, potentially shaping future global climate policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

