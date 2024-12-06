Left Menu

Judge Rejects Boeing's Plea Deal Over DEI Concerns: A Victory for Victims' Families

A U.S. judge has rejected Boeing's plea deal related to the 737 MAX crashes, criticizing its diversity and inclusion terms. The decision is viewed as a win for victims' families seeking accountability. Boeing and the DOJ have 30 days to propose an alternative solution or appeal the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 01:08 IST
A U.S. judge has rejected Boeing's plea agreement tied to the 737 MAX crash investigations, highlighting concerns with a diversity and inclusion provision. The ruling is being hailed as a significant victory for the victims' families, who have long sought greater accountability from the aerospace giant.

The judge, Reed O'Connor, took issue with a line in the plea agreement involving the Department of Justice's diversity policy. O'Connor argues this aspect undermines the judge's role and could interfere with selecting an independent compliance monitor.

This decision now leaves Boeing and the DOJ with a 30-day window to either renegotiate the agreement or appeal the rejection. The plea agreement originally outlined fines and probation for Boeing, but it did not satisfy the demands for justice from the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

