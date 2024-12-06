Judge Blocks Boeing Plea Deal Over Diversity Clause

A U.S. judge on Thursday halted a plea agreement between Boeing and the Department of Justice, citing concerns over a diversity clause within the deal. The agreement, linked to two deadly 737 MAX crashes, has been criticized for insufficiently holding Boeing accountable for the tragic incidents.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor emphasized that the agreement's diversity clause affected the selection of an independent monitor, questioning its alignment with public interest. Families of crash victims described the deal as lenient, urging for its renegotiation to focus on justice and accountability.

The decision demands a review by Boeing and DOJ, which could involve appealing or altering the deal. With 30 days granted for their response, the case highlights tension over diversity policies amid wider cultural debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)