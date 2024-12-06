California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the critical role of trade with Mexico and immigrant labor during a press conference near the border, positioning himself against President-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs and mass deportations.

Newsom criticized Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, labeling them as significant tax hikes on Americans. He underscored the repercussions of such taxes, linking them to increased consumer prices. The governor, alongside Attorney General Rob Bonta, has emerged as a leading Democratic critic, pledging to defend California's progressive stance.

Highlighting the importance of immigrant workers, particularly in agriculture, Newsom warned that Trump's deportation plans could severely impact the nation's food supply, echoing concerns from agricultural groups. Newsom also outlined California's plans to advance the Otay Mesa East border project, emphasizing the need for cooperation with both outgoing President Biden and incoming President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)