California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the value of trade with Mexico and immigrant labor, opposing President-elect Trump's proposed tariffs and deportation policies. Newsom, alongside Attorney General Bonta, vowed to protect California's liberal policies against Trump’s agendas, highlighting potential impacts on food prices and trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 05:42 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 05:42 IST
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the critical role of trade with Mexico and immigrant labor during a press conference near the border, positioning himself against President-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs and mass deportations.

Newsom criticized Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, labeling them as significant tax hikes on Americans. He underscored the repercussions of such taxes, linking them to increased consumer prices. The governor, alongside Attorney General Rob Bonta, has emerged as a leading Democratic critic, pledging to defend California's progressive stance.

Highlighting the importance of immigrant workers, particularly in agriculture, Newsom warned that Trump's deportation plans could severely impact the nation's food supply, echoing concerns from agricultural groups. Newsom also outlined California's plans to advance the Otay Mesa East border project, emphasizing the need for cooperation with both outgoing President Biden and incoming President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

