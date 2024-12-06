Capital Showdown: Farmers' March Challenges Delhi's Borders

The Delhi Police have intensified security measures at the city's borders ahead of a planned march by Punjab farmers scheduled for Friday. The move comes as authorities brace for potential disruptions.

A senior police official disclosed that strategic deployments are in place, especially at the Singhu Border, with the possibility of increasing numbers at the Shambu border, depending on unfolding events. Traffic disruptions are anticipated across border areas and central Delhi due to these precautions.

The Punjab farmers, organized under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, seek a legal guarantee for minimum support prices for their crops, among other demands. Farmers had previously been halted on their attempts to march into Delhi, creating a tense atmosphere between demonstrators and law enforcement.

