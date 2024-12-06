Left Menu

Record $100 Billion Aid Pledged by Donor Nations for Poorest Countries

Donor countries have pledged a record $100 billion to the World Bank's fund for the poorest nations. This provides crucial financial support to combat debt, climate disasters, and other challenges. Despite falling short of a $120 billion target, increased pledges from nations like Norway and South Korea significantly bolstered the fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 09:51 IST
Record $100 Billion Aid Pledged by Donor Nations for Poorest Countries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, donor countries have pledged a record $100 billion to the World Bank's fund aimed at assisting the world's poorest nations. This influx of capital offers a lifeline in the fight against overwhelming debt, environmental catastrophes, surging inflation, and ongoing conflicts.

The announcement was made at a pledging conference in Seoul for the International Development Association (IDA), which aims to provide grants and low-interest loans to about 78 low-income countries. The total surpasses the previous $93 billion pledged in December 2021, with countries contributing $24 billion directly to IDA.

Many countries increased their commitments, with Norway raising its pledge by 50%, South Korea by 45%, and the United Kingdom by 40%. However, the conference fell short of the $120 billion target due to currency fluctuations, notably influenced by the strong dollar following Donald Trump's election victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024