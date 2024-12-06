USS Preble Asserts Navigational Rights in South China Sea

The U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Preble (DDG 88), has asserted its navigational rights and freedoms in the contentious waters of the South China Sea, particularly near the Spratly Islands. This action was executed in line with international maritime laws, as confirmed by a Navy statement on Friday.

The USS Preble's course directly confronted the restrictions on 'innocent passage' put in place by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, all of which claim sovereignty over the Spratly Islands. The statement emphasized that any unilateral demands for authorization or advanced notice of passage are considered unlawful.

This exercise serves as a strategic reminder to nations enforcing unauthorized maritime claims, maintaining that the U.S. and its allies will navigate international waters in line with legally established global norms.

