Nobel Literature winner Han Kang says she was shocked at news of martial law at home
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:55 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Nobel Literature Prize winner Han Kang said on Friday she had "watched with shock" from her home in South Korea the news of martial law being declared this the week, and that force must not be used to suppress the public.
Han was speaking to reporters in Stockholm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea
- Stockholm
- Han Kang
Advertisement