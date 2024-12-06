Left Menu

Govt appoints Vaibhav Chaturvedi as RBI representative on IBBI board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:39 IST
Govt appoints Vaibhav Chaturvedi as RBI representative on IBBI board
  • Country:
  • India

The government has appointed Vaibhav Chaturvedi as the ex-officio member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), according to an official notification.

Currently, Chaturvedi is the Chief General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

IBBI, established in 2016, under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is responsible for the implementation of the code. The board plays a critical role in promoting transparency and accountability in the insolvency resolution process.

''...the central government hereby appoints Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India as the ex-officio member in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to represent the Reserve Bank of India in said Board,'' corporate affairs ministry said on December 3.

As the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) representative, Chaturvedi will contribute to the IBBI's efforts in ensuring a smooth and transparent resolution process under the Code, which aims to resolve stressed assets and enhance credit discipline in the financial sector.

The appointment underscores the RBI's continued involvement in the insolvency ecosystem to strengthen its synergy with other regulatory and enforcement agencies.

The IBBI board comprises members from various regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the RBI, and Sebi. The board is a statutory body functioning under the corporate affairs ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024