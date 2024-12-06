Left Menu

Myanmar man arrested with Rs 1.24 cr in cash from Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 21:16 IST
Myanmar man arrested with Rs 1.24 cr in cash from Mizoram
A Myanmarese national was arrested with Rs 1.24 crore in cash from east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

The arrest was made from Ngur village on the basis of intelligence inputs, it said.

The accused was identified as Lianbiaksang (26), it added.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 244.5 gram of heroin and 2.28 kg of yaba tablets, together worth Rs. 8.57 crore, from three persons at Mualkawi village of the district on Thursday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

