Police conduct raids in Srinagar against suspects spreading 'malicious and seditious propaganda'

Police on Friday said it conducted a raid here as part of investigations against suspects allegedly involved in spreading malicious and seditious propaganda aimed at provoking people into unlawful and violent activities.

A police spokesperson said that the police conducted a raid in the Natippora area in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The investigation is focused on certain individuals who, at the behest of adversaries and in a criminal conspiracy, have been involved in manufacturing and disseminating twisted, false information, the spokesman said.

He said, ''This campaign of misinformation is intended to provoke violence and disrupt public order''.

After the acquisition of search warrants from the NIA Court, Srinagar Police carried out searches at the residence of Abdul Hamid Parry, a resident of Budshah Nagar, Natipora, the spokesperson said.

During the raid, incriminating materials and electronic devices were seized, he added. Further searches are planned at the residences of other identified suspects linked to this malicious propaganda. Police had last week conducted raids in Batamaloo and HMT areas at the residences of two suspects who were identified as key figures in orchestrating the unlawful narrative.

The Police urged the public, particularly youth, to be vigilant and responsible while using social media platforms.

''Citizens are reminded to refrain from sharing or uploading content that promotes false, inciteful narratives and could lead others to engage in acts of terror,'' the spokesperson said.

He said the police have identified additional suspects connected to the ongoing investigation and are planning further raids.

''These actions are part of a larger effort to combat the misuse of social media for spreading harmful and misleading information that threatens public order and safety.

''The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and ensuring that such divisive and harmful narratives do not spread,'' he said.

