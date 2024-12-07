Left Menu

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said while police should be sympathetic towards those who approach them for justice, criminals should be scared of the cops.Speaking at an event organised here by the state Home Department as part of the Congress governments first anniversary celebrations, he referred to friendly policing and said the concept does not mean being friendly towards murderers, economic offenders and land grabbers.Redefine friendly policing.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:20 IST
Be sympathetic towards commoners, act tough with criminals: T'gana CM tells police
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said while police should be sympathetic towards those who approach them for justice, criminals should be scared of the cops.

Speaking at an event organised here by the state Home Department as part of the Congress government's first anniversary celebrations, he referred to 'friendly policing' and said the concept does not mean being friendly towards murderers, economic offenders and land grabbers.

''Redefine friendly policing. Criminals should be scared of the police. Land grabbers, drug offenders, those who illegally occupy water bodies, and criminal-minded persons should be fearful of police. Frighten such people and be friendly with victims (seeking justice). Respect for police goes up then,'' he said.

In an apparent reference to the arrest of BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy on Thursday for allegedly obstructing, threatening and abusing a police official here, he said police should act tough with those who behave disrespectfully towards them.

While being sympathetic towards common people, police should act as per rules even if the offenders are influential, he said.

Observing that conviction rates in drugs-related cases are found to be low, he said the government is thinking of trying cases related to drugs and cyber crimes in fast-track courts.

Stressing the need to check the menace of narcotics, he felt that schools and colleges should appoint specially trained persons who can respond to drugs-related issues and also identify changes in the behaviour of students.

He said managements of schools and colleges have been told by the police that the government would act tough against them if they don't cooperate with authorities in checking the menace of narcotics.

On the occasion, the chief minister handed over 'enrolment papers' to transgender persons who have been selected on a temporary basis for traffic management.

