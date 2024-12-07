US State Dept approves possible $807 mln sale of missiles to the Netherlands
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 01:40 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of medium-range air-to-air missiles to the Netherlands for an estimated cost of $807 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor for the sale will be RTX Corp , the Pentagon said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- The U.S. State Department
- Netherlands
- RTX Corp
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allegations Surrounded Trump's Pentagon Nominee: An Unresolved Tale
Pentagon Confirms: Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Holds Steady
Hegseth's Fight for Pentagon: Allegations and Alternatives
Pentagon Nominee Pete Hegseth Faces Mounting Pressure Amid Allegations
Controversy Clouds Hegseth's Path to Pentagon Leadership