Notorious cow slaughterer nabbed after gunfire encounter in Meerut

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:27 IST
An alleged cow smuggler was shot at and arrested by police in a confrontation in an area under the Lohia Nagar Police Station early Saturday, a law enforcement spokesperson said.

The incident happened when a team led by local SHO Vishnu Kumar, deployed to check on suspicious vehicles in Narheda village, got a call that some people were going to slaughter a cow near a graveyard.

Police responded to the tip-off and challenged the unknown men, who opened fire at the team and were shot at in retaliation.

One of the two, Nadeem alias Bhura, 28, was shot in his leg, while the other, Asif, managed to disappear into a forest nearby. A siege has been laid to nab him too, police said.

Nadeem was sent to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Nadeem is a notorious cow slaughterer with several cases against him in Meerut's Lohianagar and Lisadi Gate police stations.

A country-made pistol and some cow slaughtering equipment found in his possession were seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

