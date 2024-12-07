Left Menu

Tripura Congress Pushes for 100 Mandays Amidst Economic Hardships

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee has urged the state government to ensure 100 mandays for MGNREGA workers in the remaining months of the fiscal year. This demand follows a decline in mandays provided, impacting rural and tribal communities significantly affected by recent floods and economic challenges.

07-12-2024
The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has strongly urged the state government to guarantee at least 100 mandays for all MGNREGA job card holders during the rest of the fiscal year 2024-25. This comes as workers face a sharp decline in available mandays, posing a dire economic threat.

TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha highlighted the concerning trend, stressing that an average of just 44 mandays have been provided so far, compared to 55 days in the prior year. Originally, MGNREGA aimed to ensure 100 mandays, a goal unmet under current conditions.

Alarmingly, tribal areas face severe job shortages amid natural disasters and economic pressures. Saha mentioned that despite a target of 3 crore mandays, significant gaps remain, affecting over 1.30 lakh job card holders. The Congress vows statewide protests if demands for increased mandays go unheeded.

